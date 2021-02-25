Kaley Cuoco reveals she was shocked over 'The Big Bang Theory's abrupt ending

Kaley Cuoco played the role of the bubbly waitress Penny in 'The Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco has shared her feelings about her beloved show The Big Bang Theory coming to an abrupt halt.



It all started when Jim Parsons, who played the iconic role of physicist Sheldon Cooper, decided to pull the breaks on the show.

Cuoco [who played the role of Penny in the show] said she was shocked when the news broke out in the meeting room. The show's creator Chuck Lorre expressed his concerns about not wanting to continue the show without its main protagonist missing.

He said: "We're all for one, one for all. And we're not going to do this without the whole team." Reacting to the same, Cuoco agreed, "That was the one thing we all agreed on—we came in together, we go out together."

"I'm thrilled with [Penny's] ending, yet beginning. It's beautiful. There's not anything catastrophic, it's just beautiful. And the characters are gonna live on in your minds and in your hearts, and I think that's what is so special about it. It's really touching," the actress concluded.