Thursday Feb 25 2021
Reuters

UK court okays extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi for trial in India

Reuters

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Modi's diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson. Photo: AFP/File
Indian billionaire and diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering, and interfering with an investigation, UK court ruled on Thursday.

Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison.

He faces several sets of charges relating to alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

Modi has denied any wrongdoing.

District Judge Samuel Goozee, of Westminster Magistrates Court, said India had provided sufficient evidence to establish that he had a case to answer.

"I am satisfied that there is evidence upon which (Modi) could be convicted in relation to the conspiracy to defraud the (Punjab National Bank). A prima face case is established," he said in the judgment.

That does not mean the judge said Modi would be convicted, but rather that there was evidence he should answer at trial.

Goozee also said there was a prima facie case on the issue of an alleged conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, including an alleged death threat against a witness.

Read more: India asks Hong Kong to arrest jeweler Nirav Modi in bank fraud

The judge rejected the defence team's argument that extradition would be oppressive due to Modi's poor mental health.

He also considered evidence about prison conditions in India. The Indian government told the court Modi would be held at Barrack No 12 at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai and provided precise details about the conditions there, including a video.

In accordance with English law, the case now goes to British Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel, who will make the final decision on whether Modi is extradited.

