Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik's cooking, learning new language: Take a look at Gigi Hadid's activities

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been enjoying her quarantine with some good food and interesting activities.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mom-of-one shared what she has been up to lately.

In one of the posts, the model can be seen enjoying a decadent meal made by her beau Zayn Malik, who has become known for his cooking skills.

The model once shared how one of her pregnancy cravings included ribs made by the former One Direction singer.

Meanwhile, in another snap, she shared that she has been learning Italian during her time in quarantine. 

Take a look: 




