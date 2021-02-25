Suspicious vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. — AFP

A suspicious vehicle was found parked outside the residence of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, Indian media reported on Thursday.



The vehicle is said by police to have contained explosive material, and had been abandoned "just metres away" from the multi-storey residence, located on Carmichael Road in Mumbai.

"A Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating it. The truth will come out," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukhwas quoted by NDTV as saying.



According to police, the suspicious vehicle was reported on Thursday evening, after which the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad or BDDS team were immediately despatched to the location.



"They examined the vehicle and found 20 explosive gelatin sticks inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on," police sources said.



The sources added that CCTV footage showed that the car had been parked in the area around 1am last night, NDTV reported.



According to NDTV, a letter was also found in the van but its contents have yet to be disclosed.

The publication reported the industrialist's house as having a whopping 27 storeys. It is a 400,000 sq feet building called Antilia in south Mumbai's posh Cumballa Hill area, into which his family moved in 2012.



"Designed by Chicago-based firm Perkins and Will, it reportedly has three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, nine high-speed elevators, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, healthcentre, a temple, and a snow room," the New-Delhi based publication added.





