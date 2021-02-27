Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Feb 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is Asia's wealthiest person again

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 27, 2021

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani. Photo: File

  • Mukesh Ambani overtakes China's Zhong Shanshan to become richest Asian
  • Chinese billionaire Zhong Shanshan's bottled-water company tanked a record 20% this week
  • Ambani has a net worth of about $80 billion

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is back to being Asia's richest person, overtaking China's Zhong Shanshan, who lost $22 billion this week.

Indian media reported that the Reliance Industries chairperson has a net worth of about $80 billion, while Shanshan's net worth is $76.6 billion. 

Shanshan's bottled-water company tanked a record 20% this week, making Ambani the richest person in Asia.

Read more: Mukesh Ambani to launch another ambitious project in India

For the last two years, Ambani has led the ranking of Asia's richest people. But Shanshan grabbed the title from Ambani after the listing of his two companies. By early 2021, Shanshan was the sixth-wealthiest person on Earth.

In November 2020, Ambani had slipped three positions in the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires list after Reliance Industries Limited suffered heavy losses in the stock market.

More From World:

Saudi Arabia government rejects US intelligence report on Jamal Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia government rejects US intelligence report on Jamal Khashoggi murder
Foreign TikToker thinks viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme 'is very annoying'

Foreign TikToker thinks viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme 'is very annoying'
PM Imran Khan's state visit results in Sri Lanka ending forced cremations

PM Imran Khan's state visit results in Sri Lanka ending forced cremations
Jabir Motiwala granted appeal right against extradition to US

Jabir Motiwala granted appeal right against extradition to US
US strikes Syria: Joe Biden takes first military action as president

US strikes Syria: Joe Biden takes first military action as president
View from Brussels: What's the hold-up at the FATF?

View from Brussels: What's the hold-up at the FATF?
Suspicious vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence

Suspicious vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence
Two more coronavirus vaccines approved by China for domestic use

Two more coronavirus vaccines approved by China for domestic use
Tensions come to a head as Armenian PM accuses military of attempting coup

Tensions come to a head as Armenian PM accuses military of attempting coup
UK court okays extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi for trial in India

UK court okays extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi for trial in India
Syria receives coronavirus vaccinations from 'friendly country'

Syria receives coronavirus vaccinations from 'friendly country'
Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman leaves hospital after successful surgery for appendicitis

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman leaves hospital after successful surgery for appendicitis

Latest

view all