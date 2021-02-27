SC to give opinion regarding Senate election open balloting on Monday

A picture of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will issue its verdict on a presidential ordinance seeking an open ballot in the upcoming Senate elections on Monday, sources told Geo News.

The top court had reserved its decision on the matter on Thursday. A day prior to that, Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed had noted that the parliament is the forum that must decide the method of voting for Senate elections, including the degree of secrecy to be allowed.

According to Geo News correspondent Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui, sources said that lawyers were sent messages regarding the fixation of the reference for Monday.

He said that Lawyer Hasan Irfan shared a text message stating that the reference has been fixed for Monday "and since the verdict was reserved on Thursday, it is likely it will be pronounced on Monday".

When asked whether it will be announced in an open court, he recalled that the verdict of the Hasba Bill for which a presidential reference had been filed, was announced in open court.

The government had approached the Supreme Court asking its opinion on the use of open balloting in Senate elections in a bid to ensure more transparency in the voting process.



Senators have in past elections been found of engaging in "horse-trading" and thus the government seeks to put an end to the practice.

PTI wants transparency despite govt standing to gain from secret balloting: PM Imran Khan

The presidential reference

The reference, filed by the government in the Supreme Court, says that the president has sought the apex court's opinion on whether the condition of holding a secret ballot referred to in Article 226 of the Constitution is applicable only for the elections held under the Constitution such as the election to the office of president, speakers and deputy speakers of the Parliament and provincial assemblies and "not to other elections such as the election for the members of Senate" held under the Elections Act 2017 enacted to pursuant to Article 222 read with Entry 41 (1) of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution "which may be held by way of secret or open ballot" as provided for in the Act.

According to the government, the nature of the elections and the way it is conducted has not been clearly mentioned in the Constitution.

The government has said that the election for the Senate is conducted in accordance with the Election Act of 2017 and asked if it is possible to introduce the idea of open-balloting in the Upper House of the Parliament.



