Imran Khan's leadership is taking Pakistan forward: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that Pakistan's improved relations with several countries of the world, including the United States, China, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, among others, shows that Pakistan is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed added that finance minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has supported a declining economy since he took over, adding that Hafeez Sheikh will be reelected in the Senate polls after the court's decision tomorrow (Monday).

More to follow.



