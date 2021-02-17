Can't connect right now! retry
Democratic right of every individual, party to take part in Senate elections: Hafeez Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday said it was the democratic right of every individual and party to hold their respective opinion and take part in Senate elections if they wish.

"Ultimately the electorate; and in our case, the members of National Assembly will decide who will be a member of the Senate," he said, as he spoke to media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan and expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win.

Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had only one interest and that was to make Pakistan prosperous and increase its respect around the globe. He said this was the main factor which distinguished the PTI and its leadership from other parties.

Speaking of staff level accord reached with International Monetary Fund (IMF) a day earlier, he said it would help improve exports and investments and lead the country towards economic growth.

IMF to release $500 million to Pakistan after reforms pending executive board approval

He said owing to this agreement, investors from across the world and capital markets would be attracted towards Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IMF and Pakistan reached the staff-level agreement on the second to fifth reviews of the country's reform programme under ''extended fund facility''.

The agreement is subject to the approval of the IMF’s executive board and after the completion of reviews, around US$500 million would be released.


