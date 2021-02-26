Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 26 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N's Muhammad Zubair calls into question PTI's choice of Hafeez Sheikh for Senate polls

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 26, 2021

PML-N spokesperson Muhammad Zubair (L) and Minister for Finance and PTI's candidate in the Senate elections Hafeez Sheikh. — PID/APP/File

PML-N spokesperson Muhammad Zubair on Friday cast aspersions on PTI's choice of Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as their candidate for Senate elections.

Sheikh was given a ticket by PTI on the general seat for Islamabad and his nomination papers have been approved by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He is not a member of the parliament and was previously appointed as Adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance; he was appointed as Minister for Finance in December last year.

Article 91 (9) of the Constitution states that the appointment can not last more than six months unless he is a member of one of the houses of parliament. This is why he must become a Senator this March so he can continue as finance minister after June.

"PTI MNAs should look into who Hafeez Sheikh even is," Zubair said, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Democratic right of every individual, party to take part in Senate elections: Hafeez Sheikh

He claimed that all of Hafeez's assets are abroad and that he is not even a member of the PTI.

"Hafeez Sheikh is not a member of the PTI. He did not fill the membership form. The day the PTI government ends, Hafeez Sheikh will leave the country," Zubair claimed.

Zubair mockingly said that if the car that Hafeez Sheikh travels in "does not have an official flag on it then the politician does not even wish to stay in Pakistan".

He said that rather than PML-N being probed and criticised for the debt situation Pakistan is in, the PTI should be investigated as it is they who have "borrowed the most", claiming that his party has a complete record of the loans obtained.

The PML-N spokesperson also demanded to know why Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite the passage of two-and-a-half years had not yet provided any answers for the failure of the Results Transmission System in the 2018 general elections.

Zubair said that PM Imran Khan and Asad Umar used to say in the past that "Hafeez Sheikh destroyed the economy". "[But then] Asad Umar was removed and replaced by a servant of the IMF and World Bank," he said.

The PML-N leader said that PM Imran Khan should let go of the idea of fielding Hafeez Sheikh as a candidate and instead "let Yousuf Raza Gillani (Opposition candidate) win".



More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan shares pic of sons Sulaiman, Kasim after Friday prayers in Kenya

PM Imran Khan shares pic of sons Sulaiman, Kasim after Friday prayers in Kenya
Disgruntled PTI leaders demand removal of Sindh governor

Disgruntled PTI leaders demand removal of Sindh governor
Foreign TikToker thinks viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme 'is very annoying'

Foreign TikToker thinks viral 'Pawri Hori Hai' meme 'is very annoying'
WATCH: Young man takes down police drone with his kite string in Rawalpindi

WATCH: Young man takes down police drone with his kite string in Rawalpindi
Senate election video scandal: Govt committee summons four senators in ongoing probe

Senate election video scandal: Govt committee summons four senators in ongoing probe
Pakistani man arrested for performing push-ups on a moving car's door

Pakistani man arrested for performing push-ups on a moving car's door
Pandemonium in Sindh Assembly as verbal blows between PPP, PTI give way to scuffle

Pandemonium in Sindh Assembly as verbal blows between PPP, PTI give way to scuffle
Security forces kill most-wanted TTP militant in South Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces kill most-wanted TTP militant in South Waziristan: ISPR
Punjab releases list of districts where students will go to school on alternate days

Punjab releases list of districts where students will go to school on alternate days
'Late night sab ne ki hui hai': PM Imran Khan tells his aides to liven up at event

'Late night sab ne ki hui hai': PM Imran Khan tells his aides to liven up at event
Meet the PPP candidates in the race for Senate

Meet the PPP candidates in the race for Senate
Pakistan to save $300mn annually from Qatar LNG deal: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan to save $300mn annually from Qatar LNG deal: PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all