Prince Harry finally reveals his thoughts on ‘The Crown’

Sunday Feb 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has finally broken his silence on the role The Crown is playing on the royal family.

The royal touched upon his feelings regarding The Crown’s use of creative licenses during his chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

There he was quoted saying, “They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate. It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction – take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news."

