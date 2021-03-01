Can't connect right now! retry
Emma Corrin pays tribute to Princess Diana as she bags Golden Globe

Monday Mar 01, 2021

British actor Emma Corrin bagged a Golden Globe Award for her role as Princess Diana in Netflix’s The Crown.

The 25-year-old dedicated her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, to the late Princess of Wales and thanked her for teaching her compassion as she delivered her emotional acceptance speech.

"Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy far more than I could ever imagine,” said Corrin in her virtual acceptance speech.

Corrin shared the category with a number of big names including Olivia Colman, who played Queen Elizabeth on the same show. Other than that, Laura Linney, Sarah Paulson and Jodie Comer were also nominated for the same award. 

