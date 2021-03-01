Pakistani users warned of fake links to Signal, Babble, TeleChatty and Filos

NITB says links to fake Apps include Indian-based malware 'Hawkshaw'.

ISLAMABAD: The National Information Technology Board (NITB) warned citizens on Monday to not download any "fake and malicious apps" as they are "tainted" with "Indian-based malware".

"Links to fake Apps including Signal, Babble, TeleChatty and Filos are tainted with Indian-based malware 'Hawkshaw'," said the NITB in a tweet.

It urged Pakistani users to not download any "untrusted APP or APK" from open source web links. It advised the users to download the apps from Google Play Store or Apple Store only.



The news about fake apps embedded with malicious software is not new.

Last month, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque had said that more than 900,000 hacking incidents take place in Pakistan every day.

"Your IT ministry stays awake so that you can sleep peacefully," Haque said.