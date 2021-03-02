Trump attacks Biden policies, hits out at 'Washington establishment', Supreme Court

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

Trump says "the Washington establishment and the powerful, special interests" attempting to "silence us".

Attacks Supreme Court judges for not having "the guts or the courage to do anything about" his defeat in 2020 elections.

Alleges that Biden turned "unprecedented accomplishment into self-inflicted humanitarian and national security disaster".

Former US president Donald Trump on Sunday attacked his successor Joe Biden's policies, hitting out at what he termed the "Washington establishment" and Supreme Court that did not "do anything about" his defeat in the 2020 elections.

America's former commander-in-chief shocked everyone with his aggressive speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), going as far as to attack the Supreme Court and providing fuel to the extremist groups who support him.

In his first-ever appearance after his January exit from the White House, the real estate magnate-turned-politician warned that his country's "security, prosperity, and our very identity as Americans is at stake, like perhaps at no other time".



"So no matter how much the Washington establishment and the powerful, special interests may want to silence us, let there be no doubt. We will be victorious," he said, vowing to stand up to "political correctives", as well as to reject "left-wing lunacy" and "toxic cancel culture".

The Republican leader also launched vicious attacks on the US Supreme Court judges for not having "the guts or the courage to do anything about" his defeat in the 2020 elections.



The US Supreme Court justices "should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to our country", he fumed in front of the audience last night in Florida. In the same breath, he launched attacks on his enemies — those who voted in favour of his impeachment, including Representatives Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Ben Sasse, and Mitt Romney — and indicated that he would be exacting revenge on them.

"Get rid of them all," he ordered, calling Rep Cheney a "warmonger", according to CNN. "The rhinos that we’re surrounded with will destroy the Republican party … and will destroy our country itself, the rhinos, Republican in name only, but the Republican Party is united."

However, he was accompanied by Republican bigwigs such as Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, indicating that Trump still has a stronghold on the party's grassroots. "We will take back the House. We will win the Senate. And then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House," he said. "And I wonder who that will be."

Mail-in voting 'insanity', election process 'corrupt'

Trump angrily lashed out at the 2020 election process, repeating his allegations that the polls were "rigged" and that he was a victim of massive election fraud. Having earlier tried to force Georgia officials to steal the election for him, he called on the Republican GOP to make mail-in and early voting — which he termed was "insanity" and "corrupt" — illegal to ensure "honest elections", as well as to hold voting on Election Day only.

"Such a disgrace, such a disgrace, such a disgrace," he said. "The Republicans have to do something about it. They better do something about it.

"The Democrats used the China virus as an excuse to change all of the election rules without the approval of their state legislatures, making it therefore illegal and had a massive impact on the election.

"[The ballots] are coming all over the place, where illegal aliens and dead people are voting, and many other horrible things are happening that are too voluminous to even mention, but people know.

"We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that must be fixed immediately. This election was rigged, and the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.

Coronavirus pandemic used 'as a way of cheating'

The former reality TV star went on to allege that the coronavirus pandemic was used "as a way of cheating" and that America's "election process is worse than that, in many cases, of a third-world country".

Making stretched claims about how he got the most votes, "more votes than any incumbent, any incumbent president in the history of our country, almost 75 million votes".

"So how the hell is it possible that we lost? It’s not possible. I got more votes. I got more! I won them all. And I won them by a lot. By a lot.

"Standing before you today, I am supremely confident that for our movement, for our party, and for our country, our brightest days are just ahead," he added, referring to the 2024 elections.

In his speech, the one-term president also severely criticised migrants, alleging that his successor, Democrat President Joe Biden, had made "the most secure border" vulnerable.

"We ended asylum fraud and brought illegal crossings to historic lows. When illegal aliens trespass across our borders, they were properly caught, detained and sent back home.

Migrants 'may be killers, rapists'

Biden's administration took "a few weeks to turn this unprecedented accomplishment into self-inflicted humanitarian and national security disaster by recklessly eliminating our border, security measures, controls, all of the things that we put into place", he claimed.

"Joe Biden has triggered a massive flood of illegal immigration into our country, the likes of which we have never seen before."

He accused Biden of launching "a youth migrant crisis" leading to "enriching [of] child smugglers, vicious criminal cartels, and some of the most evil people on the planet".

Trump termed the migrants as "dangerous, dangerous predators", saying they "may be killers, they may be rapists, they may be drug smugglers". They were filing "frivolous asylum claims", he added, regretting the "shutdown of ICE, halting virtually all deportations, everyone, murderers, everybody, no more".

Biden policy — which he claimed was "draconian", "illegal", "immoral", "heartless", "a betrayal of our nation’s core values", and "a terrible thing" — has made the US "a sanctuary nation where criminals, illegal immigrants, including gang members and sex offenders are set free into American communities".

The migrants are "people that nobody knows anything about, we don’t have crime records [and] we don’t have health records".

Moreover, in his attacks on Biden and the incumbent president's administration, he said the Democrat "wants to put you all out of business".

"Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history. That’s true. Already the Biden administration has proven that they are anti-jobs, anti-family, anti borders, anti-energy, anti-women, and anti-science. In just one short month, we have gone from America first to America last. You think about it, right? America last.

"Biden has failed in his number one duty as chief executive enforcing America’s laws. … We didn’t know all about him and the press because they’re fake news. They’re the fakest fakers there are.

"Joe Biden has sold out America’s children to the teacher’s unions. Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed America’s youth. And he is cruelly keeping our children locked in their homes, no reason for it whatsoever."

Wind energy 'kills birds', 'destroys landscapes'

Trump went on to claim that he was "100% right" about his prediction last year "that the extremism, corruption and incompetence of the Biden administration would be literally unprecedented in American history".

He alleged that Biden's move to rejoin the World Health Organisation (WHO) — which he termed were "puppets for China" — was "another horrendous surrender". He also attacked his successor for reentering the "very unfair and very costly Paris Climate Accord without negotiating a better deal".

"We have the cleanest air, the cleanest water and everything else that we’ve ever had. What good does it do when we’re clean, but China is not and Russia is not and India is not. So they are pouring fumes, you know the world is actually a small piece of the universe, right?

"The blackouts we saw in California last summer and all the time and the windmill calamity that we’re witnessing in Texas. It’s such an expensive form of energy. It’s so bad for the environment.

"It kills the birds. It destroys landscapes. And remember, these are structural columns with fans on them. They wear out, and when they wear out all over the country, you see them, nobody takes them down. They’re rotting. They’re rusting, how this is environmentally good for our country.

"And it costs many, many times more than natural gas, which is clean and can fuel our great factories."

Trans women ruining sports

Trump's tirade didn't end there but he also launched an attack on the transgender community, claiming that the Democrats policies "would destroy women's sports".

He argued that trans women were harming records made in sports. "Hate to say that ladies, but got a lot of new records, they’re being shattered. … All of a sudden somebody comes along and beats it by a hundred pounds. Boom.

"Now young girls and women are in sets that they are now being forced to compete against those who are biological males. It’s not good for women.

"If this does not change women’s sports, as we know it will die. They’ll end, it’ll end," he ranted.

The former president also asserted that coaches do not want to "recruit a young woman to compete if her record can easily be broken by somebody who was born a man".

(Full text of Trump's speech is available here)