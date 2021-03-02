Celebrations of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations start today

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing today. Twitter/Government of Pakistan/via Geo.tv/Filec



Series of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China start today.

Both countries will be organising a series of events throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone.

FM Qureshi and China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

Both countries are planning more than a 100 activities to commemorate the 70 years long diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The events will include exchanges of high-level delegations, cultural exhibitions, photography exhibitions, fashion events and publication of books.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951. A virtual ceremony will be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing today to mark this date.

Talking to China Economic Net, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haq had earlier said: “This year is a special year for China and Pakistan. I hope that this year can mark a new chapter in our relationship - a glorious chapter. With the Chinese Spring Festival approaching, he also wished a happy Chinese New year and extended greetings."

