pakistan
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Celebrations of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations start today

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing today. Twitter/Government of Pakistan/via Geo.tv/Filec
  • Series of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China start today.
  • Both countries will be organising a series of events throughout the year to commemorate this historic milestone.
  • FM Qureshi and China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will lead the ceremony on their respective sides.

A series of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China start from today (Tuesday), Radio Pakistan reported.

Both countries are planning more than a 100 activities to commemorate the 70 years long diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The events will include exchanges of high-level delegations, cultural exhibitions, photography exhibitions, fashion events and publication of books.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951. A virtual ceremony will be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing today to mark this date.

Talking to China Economic Net, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haq had earlier said: “This year is a special year for China and Pakistan. I hope that this year can mark a new chapter in our relationship - a glorious chapter. With the Chinese Spring Festival approaching, he also wished a happy Chinese New year and extended greetings."

