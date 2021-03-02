Celebrations of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations start today

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021
A series of events to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and China start from today (Tuesday), Radio Pakistan reported.
Both countries are planning more than a 100 activities to commemorate the 70 years long diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The events will include exchanges of high-level delegations, cultural exhibitions, photography exhibitions, fashion events and publication of books.
Read more: Gwadar and CPEC development work speed up
Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 21, 1951. A virtual ceremony will be simultaneously held in Islamabad and Beijing today to mark this date.
Read more: Pakistan thanks Chinese President Xi Jinping for COVID-19 vaccine gift
Talking to China Economic Net, Pakistan Ambassador to China Moinul Haq had earlier said: “This year is a special year for China and Pakistan. I hope that this year can mark a new chapter in our relationship - a glorious chapter. With the Chinese Spring Festival approaching, he also wished a happy Chinese New year and extended greetings."