After hilarious sketch, Shashi Tharoor wants Pakistani comic Akbar Chaudhry to mimic PM Imran Khan

After watching (and apparently enjoying) Pakistani comedian Akbar Chaudhry's hilarious take on his impeccable oratory skills, Indian politician Shashi Tharoor has asked Chaudhry to do his next skit on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Tharoor, who is known for his eloquence, uses an expansive vocabulary during his speeches and interviews — something which Chaudhry latched on to for his comic take.

On Akbar’s take, Tharoor tweeted with a laughing emoji and a request: “Next one on Imran Khan please!?”



In the video, Akbar pokes fun at the Indian politician by demonstrating to his followers how they too can "speak English like Shashi Tharoor”.

The first step sees Akbar making a milkshake out of the Oxford Dictionary and drinking it. In the second, Akbar 'injects' a video of Tharoor’s interview directly in his veins while also taking a drip from a dictionary.

In step three, Akbar’s crushes a dictionary and snorts it.

According to the comedian, if these steps are followed, anyone can speak like Tharoor.

The video has gone wildly viral, especially in India, and Akbar’s act has been covered by multiple Indian media outlets.

Akbar told Geo.tv that his Indian friends have been telling him that the video has been circulating on Indian WhatsApp groups. They also told him that many of their parents have seen it and have liked the performance.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, Akbar said that he had done a video on “How to Speak English Like a Burger” in the past and the response he got was “very good”.

The comedian said ever since that video went viral, he had been thinking about doing similar stuff.

He shared that about two weeks ago, someone had tweeted about this year’s English exam for the Civil Superior Services (CSS).

He said the tweet said that it seemed “Shashi Tharoor had set the CSS paper”.

“And the idea came to me that I can do a video on how to speak English like Shashi Tharoor,” Akbar told Geo.tv.

He shared that he has been a big fan of Shashi Tharoor’s style of conversing in the English language.

The comedian, who is part of the improvisational comedy group ‘Lol Waalay’, said that he had been hopeful that his effort would reach Tharoor.

“Obviously, I didn't believe it would happen, but somehow lots of people tagged him [Tharoor] in it and he replied,” said Akbar.

He said he was “very happy” with the response.