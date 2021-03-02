Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Prince Charles says he wants to meet US president Joe Biden on urgent notice

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Prince Charles is now pushing towards having an urgent vis-a-vis meeting with President Biden

Prince Charles is highly determined to meet America’s newly elected president, Joe Biden, at the earliest convenience.

The senior royal, who is an environment conservation advocate, was simply exhilarated when Biden became the President because he knew he shares the same sentiments towards a more eco-friendly environment.

The Prince of Wales is now pushing towards having an urgent vis-a-vis meeting with the President to discuss the matters on hand regarding the pressing issue of climate change.

A source close to the royal family recently revealed to the UK paper that the two men share the “the same indisputable view that the global climate crisis is the biggest threat to humankind and needs to be dealt with as a matter of utter urgency.”

It is confirmed by a source that Prince Charles is willing to fly to America to meet Joe Biden, 78. The urgency is surprising because Charles meeting Biden before Queen Elizabeth II meets Biden is a breach of royal protocol but the negotiations are in process. 

