WATCH: Woman receives apple-flavored drink upon ordering iPhone 12 Max Pro

A woman in China purchased an iPhone 12 Max Pro but when she received the parcel at home, she was shocked to find an apple-flavoured yoghurt drink instead.

According to Apple Insider, a video uploaded to Chinese microblogging website Weibo showed that the woman, identified as Liu, said that she paid $1,500 to buy an iPhone from the official website of Apple.

However, when she received the package, it turned out to be a flavoured drink.

According to Liu, the courier did not deliver the parcel to her directly, adding that she found the parcel in the locker of her residential community.

Per the report, local police said that the package might have been stolen from the locker and replaced with the one containing the drink, however, nothing could be said about it for sure.

As the video went viral, Apple Inc., as well as Express Mail Service that delivered the parcel, ave launched an investigation in the matter.

