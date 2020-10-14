Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Oct 14 2020
Here's what the price of iPhone 12 will be in Pakistan

Wednesday Oct 14, 2020

The price of iPhone 12 in Pakistan has been shared by a local vendor soon after Apple on Tuesday announced the launch of its new iPhones — the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max — which will be available to customers from this month in many countries.

As many Pakistanis must be wondering what the price of the iPhone will be in Pakistan, here are some estimates for what the price will be.

iPhone 12

64GB - PKR 185,000/-

128GB - PKR 193,000/-

256GB - PKR 210,000/-

The phone can be delivered by the second week of November as per the vendor. 

iPhone 12 Mini 

64GB - PKR 166,500/-

128GB - PKR 185,000/-

The expected delivery is in the last week of November and first week of December.

iPhone 12 Pro 

128GB - PKR 220,000/-

256GB - PKR 245,000/-

512GB - PKR 280,000/-

The model will be delivered by the second week of November.

iPhone 12 Pro Max 

128GB - PKR 233,000/-

256GB - PKR 250,000/-

512GB - PKR 287,000/-

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to delivered to users by the last week of November and first week of December.

These prices are for iPhone 12 devices to be sold in Pakistan, that will be "FaceTime enabled" and “genuine packed”. The models will also have full local/international replacement warranty. 

