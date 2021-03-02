Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
By
Web Desk

India's Mukesh Ambani among world's richest people, says Hurun Global Rich List 2021

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, reacts during the 2011 spring membership meeting organised by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in New Delhi. — Reuters/File

  • The Mumbai-based business tycoon's wealth went up 24% to US$83bn.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk tops the list after his net worth reaches $197 billion.
  • Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg were among top five billionaires.

Indian Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is now among the eighth richest people of the world, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2021 published Tuesday.

The Mumbai-based business tycoon's wealth went up by 24% to US$83bn, on the back of a surge in the value of Reliance Industries Limited, the report said.

"India's largest exporter, Reliance, accounts for 8% of the country’s exports and 5% of India's total revenues from customs and excise duty," it said.

Read more: Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is Asia's wealthiest person again

Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk topped the list after adding a massive $151 billion during the year to take his net worth to $197 billion. Amazon's boss Jeff Bezos ranked second with $189 billion in net worth.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Henness, the world's largest luxury-goods company with a net worth of $114 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $110 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $101 billion were among the top five billionaires.

The report also revealed that the world added 421 billionaires in 2020 — an average of eight a week.

Read more: Suspicious vehicle with explosives found near Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence

“Billionaires have added in the past year the equivalent of the GDP of Germany to take their wealth to the equivalent of China. They added US$3.5tn to take their total wealth to US$14.7tn, a huge concentration of economic power," it said.

