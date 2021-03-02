India's Mukesh Ambani among world's richest people, says Hurun Global Rich List 2021

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, reacts during the 2011 spring membership meeting organised by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) in New Delhi. — Reuters/File

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tops the list after his net worth reaches $197 billion.

Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg were among top five billionaires.

The Mumbai-based business tycoon's wealth went up by 24% to US$83bn, on the back of a surge in the value of Reliance Industries Limited, the report said.

"India's largest exporter, Reliance, accounts for 8% of the country’s exports and 5% of India's total revenues from customs and excise duty," it said.

Moreover, Tesla CEO Elon Musk topped the list after adding a massive $151 billion during the year to take his net worth to $197 billion. Amazon's boss Jeff Bezos ranked second with $189 billion in net worth.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of LVMH Moët Henness, the world's largest luxury-goods company with a net worth of $114 billion, Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $110 billion, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with $101 billion were among the top five billionaires.

The report also revealed that the world added 421 billionaires in 2020 — an average of eight a week.

“Billionaires have added in the past year the equivalent of the GDP of Germany to take their wealth to the equivalent of China. They added US$3.5tn to take their total wealth to US$14.7tn, a huge concentration of economic power," it said.