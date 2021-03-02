Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 02 2021
Two-headed baby born in Sindh's Badin, doctors say mother-child 'healthy'

Tuesday Mar 02, 2021

  • Woman from Sindh's Mirpur Bathoro area gives birth to a two-headed baby.
  • Doctors at Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital say both the mother and the child "are healthy" and out of danger.
  • Ultrasound report indicates that the baby's brain was split and visible in both heads, which were separated after a surgical procedure.

BADIN: A woman gave birth to a two-headed baby at a private hospital here in the district capital, doctors confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the doctors who helped in the delivery process, the mother and her child were both "healthy" and out of danger. The family reside in Sujawal district's Mirpur Bathoro area and were brought to the Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital.

An ultrasound report obtained after the woman's delivery indicated that the baby's brain was split and visible in both heads, according to senior gynaecologist Dr Nusrat Babu Khati.

The newborn's condition is stable, Dr Khati added, noting that more tests and treatment of child would be conducted with senior doctors' advice.

Doctors at the Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital said the baby's heads were separated after a surgical procedure.

Moreover, further guidance would be provided to the child’s parents to help prevent severe complications in the future.

