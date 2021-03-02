Here's why Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas skipped the Golden Globes this year

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas skipped this year's virtual Golden Globes event

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were nowhere to be seen at this year's virtual Golden Globes event.

It is because Nick had a big weekend planned while hosting Saturday Night Live, and Pee Cee is in London shooting for her film.

Both the husband and wife were not nominated in any category for any film work, and neither was tapped to be a presenter.

Despite their busy schedules, Pee Cee and Nick make sure they get time to spend by each other's side.

In an interview with Elle UK, Priyanka revealed, “We see each other every three weeks,” she said. “Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days. It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we’d never see each other.”

“Our teams also had to get married!’” she added with a laugh. “They have to talk to each other like, ‘I am scheduling her here. No, we can’t do it... This is when we’re free... We have to move this.’ It’s like a big marriage. It’s not just us but our families and teams, too.”