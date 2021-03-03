Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were silenced into not partaking in Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dealt with a severe blow after their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey sent alarms ringing all across Buckingham Palace.

According to the latest intel, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were silenced into not partaking in this particular interview, which has been in the pipeline since two years now, following a ban from the Palace.

As a result, Meghan and Harry were forbidden to not participate in the interview, originally set to be held with CBS host Gayle King, back in 2019.

A palace source added Meghan and Harry were left frustrated. They told the Daily Mail, "It was seen as a huge stride away from the usual methodology of Royal PR. It caused friction with the Sussexes, and a feeling that this was forbidden.

"That led to tension with courtiers as the pair wanted to tell their stories about philanthropic and personal matters. Certainly from their side there was an element of feeling handcuffed and not having full ownership of their image.

"This interview has been two years in the making with either Gayle or Oprah asking the questions. In reality it is the two of them prepping for the in-depth conversation,' the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony
Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip fights illness at the hospital

Queen Elizabeth carries royal duties as Prince Philip fights illness at the hospital
Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson says Prince Harry ‘understood’ the nuanced story told in ‘The Crown’

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's relationship reaching new heights, says source

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album

Solange reveals she was 'fighting for life' when recording last album
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, tries cupping therapy for the first time to keep his ‘dinosaur’ body balanced
What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview

What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle aim to achieve from Oprah interview
Meghan Markle to slam the UK with ‘issues of race’: report

Meghan Markle to slam the UK with ‘issues of race’: report
Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell spotted having heated argument with Lauren Silverman
Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run

Will Smith isn't ruling out possibility of a future presidential run
John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’

John Legend addresses ‘Star Search’ rejection: ‘I deserved to be on there!’
Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties

Prince Harry’s exit infuriates Prince William as he gets burdened with more duties

Latest

view all