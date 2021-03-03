BLACKPINK’s Rose plans the release of her solo debut song ‘Gone’

BLACKPINK’s Rose is currently preparing for her solo debut that’s scheduled to drop next week on the 12th of March 2021.



The song in question, Gone, details that pain of loss and it is still unclear if Rose’s debut will be through a single, a mini-album or a full-length album.



Even the post that rallied Blinks together does not give anything away. In the poster uploaded to Instagram fans can see Rose posing sultry for the camera in a lilac dress, silver accessories and black nails.



Check it out below:



