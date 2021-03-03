Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by actress Kelly Marie Tran

Walt Disney Co’s latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, aims to offer a fresh take on a princess tale in a fantasy world inspired by Southeast Asia and no prince coming to the rescue.

The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, who is hardened by her past. Raya goes in search of the last dragon, Sisu (played by actress Awkwafina), to rid the world of a killer plague.

“Everyone from the beginning had a vision for this movie being definitely different from everything that we’ve historically thought of and seen when we think of the words ‘Disney princess’,” Tran said in an interview with Reuters.

The movie will play in theaters and also be available for customers to the Disney+ streaming service to watch at home for a $30 charge on top of their monthly subscription fee. - Reuters