Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 03, 2021

The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by actress Kelly Marie Tran

Walt Disney Co’s latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, aims to offer a fresh take on a princess tale in a fantasy world inspired by Southeast Asia and no prince coming to the rescue.

The film, which debuts on Friday, tells the story of Raya, a young princess voiced by Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran, who is hardened by her past. Raya goes in search of the last dragon, Sisu (played by actress Awkwafina), to rid the world of a killer plague.

“Everyone from the beginning had a vision for this movie being definitely different from everything that we’ve historically thought of and seen when we think of the words ‘Disney princess’,” Tran said in an interview with Reuters.

The movie will play in theaters and also be available for customers to the Disney+ streaming service to watch at home for a $30 charge on top of their monthly subscription fee. - Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Zayn Malik's sister Waliyha responds to troll hoping she dies of COVID-19

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton

Prince William pens angry letter to paparazzi to protect 'harassed' Kate Middleton
Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian being treated like a ‘queen’ by boyfriend Travis Barker
Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Nick Jonas says he felt 'disconnected' from Priyanka Chopra while she was filming in Germany

Will Smith takes a jibe at ‘ignorant racists’: ‘ignorance is prevalent’

Will Smith takes a jibe at ‘ignorant racists’: ‘ignorance is prevalent’
Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk gives a rare glimpse into her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper
Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce

Kim Kardashian’s latest photo suggest her relationship with Kanye West remains cordial amid ongoing divorce
Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Marvel fans to be 'disappointed' by 'WandaVision' finale, says director

Katie Price finally addresses son Harvey’s care plan post her death

Katie Price finally addresses son Harvey’s care plan post her death
Why Princess Diana's £110,000 engagement ring was frowned upon

Why Princess Diana's £110,000 engagement ring was frowned upon
Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Meghan Markle's war against monarchy rages on as Palace bans interviews

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ casting led to clashes between Russo Bros. and Sony

Latest

view all