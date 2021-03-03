Senate election: PM Imran Khan seeks details on voting process in KP

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to media. Photo: FIle

PM Imran Khan to watch Senate election results from residence in Bani Gala, say sources

Voting in KP had been delayed due to which polling time had been extended

All 145 votes have been cast in KP Assembly



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought details from relevant authorities on the Senate election voting process that took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Sources told Geo News that the prime minister has sought details on why the voting process was delayed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The prime minister has, according to sources, has left the Prime Minister Office for Bani Gala where he will watch the election results on TV.



Polling for the much-awaited Senate elections, which was scheduled from 9am to 5pm today (Wednesday), has ended, while the counting of votes is currently underway.

In the Balochistan Assembly all 65 members cast their votes, with the last vote was cast by Mir Hamal Kalmati of the BNP.

Independent candidate Abdul Qadir, JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and BNP's Muhammad Qasim have each been elected to a general seat.

In the Sindh Assembly, 167 out of 168 members cast their votes as Jamaat-e-Islami member Abdul Rashid did not cast his vote. Out of the 167 ballot papers cast, four were rejected.

MQM's candidate for a women's seat Khalida Ateeb won with 57 votes, while PPP's Palwasha Khan also won a women's seat with 60 votes.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly all 145 votes have now been cast. The polling time had been extended due to some unknown difficulties.