WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version

WhatsApp on Thursday confirmed news reports that the video and voice call features of the app are now available on the platform's desktop version.

"Sometimes you just need a little more space," tweeted WhatsApp as it announced the new feature.



It added that "secure and reliable, end-to-end encrypted voice and video calls" will be available on the desktop app.

The app was reportedly working on the implementation of calls on WhatsApp Web/Desktop (a connection with the phone is always needed) for the past two years or so.