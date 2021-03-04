WhatsApp will have 'self-destructing photos'

A WhatsApp logo can be seen in this illustration. — Reuters/File

The self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has not implemented screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a new feature that will delete photos once the sender leaves the chat.



"WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android," WABetainfo said in a post on Twitter.

The portal said that the messaging app has restricted exporting of "self-destructing photos" from the app — users cannot transfer the images onto another platform like they do with normal photos.

"WhatsApp didn't implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet. [The] same concept from Instagram Direct," it added.

