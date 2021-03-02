Users can now create wallpapers on WhatsApp to avoid 'mix ups'

A view of WhatsApp chats.

In a bid to end confusion over chats, WhatsApp on Monday told users that they can now create wallpapers for chats to “avoid mix ups”.

“Sent chats meant for Pat to Kat? And chats meant for Kat to Nat? We’ve all gone through such mix ups,” said the Facebook-owned company.

In the tweet, the messaging app said that users can now create wallpapers meant for each of their chats on WhatsApp and avoid mix ups.

You may not be able to use WhatsApp after May 15

The messaging app rolled out the wallpaper feature as it faces backlash over the new terms and conditions.

According to report published in Techcrunch, if WhatsApp user do not accept its updated terms and conditions by May 15 then they won't be able to either send or receive messages on the app.

Read more: iOS Whatsapp users report problems in playing voice messages

According to TechCrunch, those who do not accept the updated terms of service of the instant-messaging app will have their accounts listed as "inactive". Accounts that are listed as inactive can be deleted after 120 days.



As per the tech website, the app will continue to allow the user to avail the call and notifications functions for a short period of time after the deadline passes, which is probably "a few weeks".

WhatsApp caused a hue and cry when it announced its new updates in January, according to which user data can be shared with Facebook. Thousands across the globe switched to other substitute mobile apps such as Telegram and Signal.

Read more: WhatsApp ignores backlash, will go ahead with new terms and services

However, WhatsApp later clarified that it cannot read or listen to a user's chat and that the update was aimed to enable payments to other businesses.