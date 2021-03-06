Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow says she is recuperating everyday after COVID-19 diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow said her recovery was just in time for husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday party

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk are still recuperating from their battle with COVID-19.

The Goop founder appeared on PEOPLE's TV show and said she is getting better everyday, after getting diagnosed with the virus last year.

"He actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it," Paltrow said of her husband, adding that she is still experiencing "a bit of fatigue and brain fog."

"But there's so many people who are going through it and we're getting better all the time," she added.

The 48-year-old actress said their recovery was just in time for Falchuk's 50th birthday party.

"We actually were able to go skiing in Wyoming with a few friends on a COVID safe trip and it was amazing," Paltrow said. "It was so nice to celebrate him. He's such a special, amazing man."

More From Entertainment:

How Scott Disick feels about Kourtney Kardashian moving on with Travis Barker

How Scott Disick feels about Kourtney Kardashian moving on with Travis Barker

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s court war with small-business owner turns ugly

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s court war with small-business owner turns ugly

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview branded a 'danger' to the royal family

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview branded a 'danger' to the royal family

Royals called ‘hypocrites’ for launching Meghan Markle probe while Andrew roams free

Royals called ‘hypocrites’ for launching Meghan Markle probe while Andrew roams free
CBS bought rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview for $7M from Oprah

CBS bought rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview for $7M from Oprah
Kim Kardashian opens up about dealing with body-shaming during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian opens up about dealing with body-shaming during pregnancy

British tabloid to issue front-page statement admitting defeat to Meghan Markle

British tabloid to issue front-page statement admitting defeat to Meghan Markle
Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo head out, source spills the beans on their bond

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo head out, source spills the beans on their bond

Meghan Markle gets support from Chrissy Teigen amidst her Palace battle

Meghan Markle gets support from Chrissy Teigen amidst her Palace battle

Meghan’s Suits hero Patrick J Adams comes in her defence

Meghan’s Suits hero Patrick J Adams comes in her defence
Meghan Markle's close pal Jessica Mulroney sends support to her amid bullying allegations

Meghan Markle's close pal Jessica Mulroney sends support to her amid bullying allegations

Gigi and Bella Hadid are not supermodels, says Janice Dickinson

Gigi and Bella Hadid are not supermodels, says Janice Dickinson

Latest

view all