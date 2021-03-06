Gwyneth Paltrow says she is recuperating everyday after COVID-19 diagnosis

Gwyneth Paltrow said her recovery was just in time for husband Brad Falchuk's 50th birthday party

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk are still recuperating from their battle with COVID-19.



The Goop founder appeared on PEOPLE's TV show and said she is getting better everyday, after getting diagnosed with the virus last year.

"He actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it," Paltrow said of her husband, adding that she is still experiencing "a bit of fatigue and brain fog."

"But there's so many people who are going through it and we're getting better all the time," she added.

The 48-year-old actress said their recovery was just in time for Falchuk's 50th birthday party.

"We actually were able to go skiing in Wyoming with a few friends on a COVID safe trip and it was amazing," Paltrow said. "It was so nice to celebrate him. He's such a special, amazing man."