Sunday Mar 07 2021
WhatsApp testing feature to allow messages to disappear after 24 hours

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is testing whether it can allow messages to disappear after 24 hours, announced WABetaInfo on Saturday.

"WhatsApp is testing the ability to set messages to disappear after 24 hours," said WABetaInfo on Twitter. The platform keeps a close eye on updates related to WhatsApp.  

However, the tweet caused confusion among users as WhatsApp has already introduced a feature that makes messages disappear after seven days.  

This caused the platform to tweet: "To avoid misinformation, WhatsApp already supports disappearing messages since a few months: check out Contact/Group Info." 

It added that the disappearing messages feature gets enabled if the selected by a user.

On the recent update, WABetaInfo said, "WhatsApp is currently testing a different expiration now and this test is under development."

