PML-N to field Miftah Ismail from NA-249 in Karachi after Vawda resigns: sources

Miftah to be fielded as PML-N candidate after Vawda resigns as NA-249 candidate

Vawda had defeated former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif from the constituency in the 2018 general elections

Party yet to finalised a candidate for NA-249 by-election, says PML-N

The PML-N plans to field former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the NA-249 by-election, after PTI leader Faisal Vawda resigned a couple of days ago.

Vawda resigned from the NA-249 seat after casting his vote in the recently-held Senate elections. According to a report in The News, the PML-N plans to field Miftah Ismail from the NA-249 constituency where, in the 2018 general elections, Vawda defeated former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif by a narrow margin.



After Vawda’s resignation, the PML-N is confident to win the constituency easily after gaining support from the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) component parties, particularly the PPP, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and the Awami National Party (ANP).

In the by-polls held in the past two months, the PML-N and the PPP supported each other in constituencies in various provinces.

Khawaja Tariq Nazeer, the PML-N Sindh information secretary, said the party had not yet finalised a candidate for the NA-249 constituency. The last NA-249 election had been a close contest, with Vawda securing 35,344 votes to defeat Shahbaz who polled 34,626 votes.



Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s candidate Mufti Abid Mubarak and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) candidate Aslam Shah had ranked third and fourth after bagging 23,981 and 13,534 votes respectively. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Syed Ataullah Shah had ranked fifth by securing 10,307 votes while PPP’s candidate Qadir Mandokhel polled a mere 7,236 votes and ranked sixth in the competition. The ANP and the JUI-F had formally announced their support for Shahbaz in the constituency.

NA-249 is among the constituencies of Karachi that border Balochistan and is exclusively composed of the entire Baldia Town, comprising Pashtun, Hazarewal (Hindko) and Muhajir populated neighbourhoods with a few Baloch and Sindhi villages.

It comprises neighbourhoods of Baldia Town, Ittehad Town, Rasheedabad, Qaimkhani Colony, Saeedabad, Afridi Colony and other areas.

After his defeat from the constituency in the general polls, Shahbaz had moved the election tribunal of the Sindh High Court against Vawda, seeking nullification of the results and a recount in the entire constituency. However, the tribunal dismissed his petition in October 2019.

