Anti-coronavirus vaccination of persons above 60 to start from Wednesday: Asad Umar

An old man listening to a radio at a welfare home for the old and infirm. Photo: INP/File

The vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday, March 10, said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Sunday, adding that further details for the process will be issued tomorrow.



In a tweet, the federal minister said that the vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. “The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March.”

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. This means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” read the tweet shared by the minister.