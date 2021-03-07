Can't connect right now! retry
Anti-coronavirus vaccination of persons above 60 to start from Wednesday: Asad Umar

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

An old man listening to a radio at a welfare home for the old and infirm. Photo: INP/File 
  • The vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday, March 10.
  • Asad Umar says further details for the process will be issued tomorrow.
  • Minister says the vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age.

The vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday, March 10, said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Sunday, adding that further details for the process will be issued tomorrow.

In a tweet, the federal minister said that the vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. “The vaccination of people 60 years and older will be starting from Wednesday the 10th of March.”

Read more: Vaccination of people aged 65 years and above to begin from March: Asad Umar

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. This means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” read the tweet shared by the minister.

