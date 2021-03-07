This hilarious shaadi song video of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahid Afridi will leave you in splits

Shaheen Shah Afridi will be engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter, it emerged on Saturday.



Both families have confirmed the news, saying however, that the engagement will likely be formalised shortly before the wedding in two years' time.

A hilarious video of Shaheen bowling out Afridi is doing the rounds on the internet ever since the news broke.

When Pakistanis get a whiff of something new brewing, they waste no time to make hilarious memes out of the situation.

Left-arm lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is to be engaged to former Pakistan cricket captain, Shahid Afridi's daughter, in what was initially news that went viral on social media but was soon after confirmed by both families as true.



Pakistanis since then have stormed social media to react to the news, expressing surprise and happiness at the development.

And then followed the memes.

One person took to Twitter to share a video of Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling out Shahid Afridi from a previous PSL edition. The video clip went viral a few years ago because after uprooting the former Pakistan captain's middle stump, Shaheen stops short of celebrating out of respect.

One person put up a Bollywood song from back in the day, "Suno Sasur Ji Ub Zid Chor Do", as background music, making the video all the more hilarious.



Shaheen Shah Afridi to be engaged to Shahid Afridi's daughter



Shaheen Shah Afridi's father Ayaz Khan told the media yesterday that both families have longstanding relations and that talks have been underway for a while. He added that Shahid Afridi's family has agreed to the proposal and that a ceremony to formalise the engagement will be held "soon".

A representative of Shahid Afridi's family, meanwhile, told Geo News that the proposal had been in discussion for the past two years.

Shahid Afridi's family said that since Shaheen is playing cricket and Shahid Afridi's daughter is still studying, the engagement has not yet been formally announced.

They said that the engagement could be formalised shortly before the wedding in two years' time.

The family has requested that the matter not be speculated on. Shahid Afridi will make a proper announcement when the time is right, they said.