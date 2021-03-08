Ariana Grande enjoys dinner date with her fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who got engaged in December, made a rare public outing in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

They were looking smashing in casual outfits during their night out. The couple also enjoyed a dinner at a restaurant.

The 27-year-old Positions singer donned an oversized brown jacket and the real estate agent, 25 wore a purple sweater during the romantic date.

The were spotted exiting out of the back gate of the FIA restaurant, post their dinner in the city on Saturday night. The pair wore matching white face masks as they ducked out of the restaurant.

The real estate agent inspired Grande's sixth studio album Positions. The romantic project became her fifth sixth album to top the Billboard 200 chart.



The Grammy winner, months after the album's release, made the announcement of their engagement as Grande posted photos with he caption. "Forever n then some."

