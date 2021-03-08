Google Doodle pays tribute to Sheroes on International Women's Day

Monday Mar 08, 2021
Google, which has a tradition of commemorating important through creative doodles, has paid tribute to women around the world on International Women's Day.
Read more: Karachi gears up for Int’l Women’s Day with events organized across the city
International Women’s Day is celebrated all across the globe every year on March 8.
Recognizing the importance of women's empowerment, Google has rolled out a 41-second video Doodle as an acknowledgment of women pioneers across different fields, different nations and different eras.