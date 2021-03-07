Geo News pays tribute to Pakistani women on International Women's Day

Screengrab via Geo News.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Geo News has paid a tribute to the struggles and achievements of Pakistani women who, despite facing numerous challenges, emerged as successful individuals in their respective fields and made the country proud.

Not only that but these women have also become a source of inspiration for millions of other women in Pakistan and abroad.

The video message not only pays tribute to renowned female figures like Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto, Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Malala Yousafzai, and ACCA topper Zara Naeem, but it also equally acknowledges the struggles of common Pakistani women from all fields of life.

Whether it's a factory worker who has to step outside of her home every day to make ends meet or women who participate in political rallies to demand their rights, the message includes everyone.

The message is accompanied by the famous poetry "Aurat," written by Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi, who accurately portrayed the struggles of women around 80 years ago.





Azmi not only highlighted the problems that women face in society, but he also encouraged women — as men's companions — to walk shoulder to shoulder with them.



Uth meri jaan mere saath hi chalna hai tujhe.



Arise, my love, you have to walk with me.



Goshe goshe mein sulagti hai chita tere liye.

A pyre burns for you in every corner.





Farz ka bhes badalti hai qazaa tere liye.



Death disguises itself as duty for you.

Qahar hai teri har narm adaa tere liye.

Your gentle style is punishment for you.





Zehar hi zehar hai duniya ki hawa tere liye.

The world has only poison for you.

Rut badal daal agar phoolna phalna hai tujhe

Change the world if you want to blossom.





Qadr ab tak teri tareekh ne jaani hi nahi.

History still hasn't learned about your worth.

Tujh mein shole bhi hain bas ashkfishaani hi nahi

You also have a burning fire in you, not just tears.





Tu haqeeqat bhi hai dilchasp kahaani hi nahi.

You are also a reality, nor merely an interesting anecdote.



Teri hastii bhi hai ek cheez jawani hi nahi.



You also have a personality, you're not just about your youth.





Apni tareekh ka unwan badalna hai tujhe.



You have to change the title of your history.

Uth meri jaan mere saath hi chalna hai tujhe.

Arise, my love, you have to walk with me.



