Can't connect right now! retry
health
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

  • Hyderabad’s positivity ratio shoots up from 2.47% to 8.26% in first week of March.
  • Karachi's positivity ratio increases from 3.27% to 5.66%.
  • Positivity ratio in other districts of Sindh has risen from 1.20% to 1.80%.

KARACHI: After coronavirus restrictions were relaxed, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Sindh has seen a sharp rise in the first week of March.

The ratio measures how many people tested for coronavirus actually had the virus (tested positive) as a percentage of total tests conducted. 

As per the Sindh Health Department, Hyderabad has reported the highest positivity ratio. The city's positivity ratio has shot up from 2.47% to 8.26% in the first week of the month.

Meanwhile, Karachi’s positivity ratio has increased from 3.27% to 5.66%.

Read more: In worrying sign, coronavirus cases see sharp rise in Lahore and Punjab

Meanwhile, the positivity ratio in other districts of Sindh has risen from 1.20% to 1.80%.

The health department said that in the last 24 hours, the province-wide positivity ratio stood at an average 4.58%. 

It said that on January 18, Sindh’s positivity ratio had stood at 4.78%. It added that from January 18-March 7, the positivity ratio had fallen below 4%.

Th rising positivity ratio may be a cause of concern for the government as the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced the loosening of some of the coronavirus restrictions that it earlier put in place. 

Read more: Pakistan raises issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine at UN forum

However, the NCOC had said last month that the decisions could be reviewed again in view of increased disease prevalence, whenever deemed necessary.

More From Health:

Pakistani women deserve immense respect, gratitude, says COAS on International Women's Day

Pakistani women deserve immense respect, gratitude, says COAS on International Women's Day
Fazl to convene PDM meeting in Islamabad today

Fazl to convene PDM meeting in Islamabad today
International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today

International Women's Day being celebrated across the world today
Pakistan raises issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine at UN forum

Pakistan raises issue of fake COVID-19 vaccine at UN forum
Video scandal: Gilani’s son says conscience clear, ready to appear at any forum

Video scandal: Gilani’s son says conscience clear, ready to appear at any forum
ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate elections from PTI MPA

ECP seeks evidence of vote sale in Senate elections from PTI MPA
Mukhtaran Mai lends support to Aurat March Multan, to join Monday's protest

Mukhtaran Mai lends support to Aurat March Multan, to join Monday's protest
Security forces eliminate 4 terrorists in North and South Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces eliminate 4 terrorists in North and South Waziristan: ISPR
'Govt will pay heavy price for assault against PML-N leaders,' Maryam Nawaz says

'Govt will pay heavy price for assault against PML-N leaders,' Maryam Nawaz says
PML-Q turns down request to support PDM in Senate chairman election

PML-Q turns down request to support PDM in Senate chairman election

Latest

view all