pakistan
Sunday Mar 07 2021
In worrying sign, coronavirus cases see sharp rise in Lahore and Punjab

Sunday Mar 07, 2021


  • The number of coronavirus cases almost doubled in a week in Punjab.
  • The number of daily coronavirus patients in Punjab on February 28 were reported to be 528, with the number doubling now to 1,044 as of today.
  • 646 new cases were reported in Lahore, 90 in Gujrat, and 36 new coronavirus cases were reported in Sialkot during past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus cases have almost doubled in a week in Punjab and Lahore, Geo News reported on Sunday.

As per sources in the Punjab health department, the number of daily coronavirus cases in Punjab on February 28 were 528 which have now doubled to 1,044 as of today.

According to the Punjab Health Department, 646 new cases were reported in Lahore on March 6, 90 in Gujrat, and 36 new coronavirus cases were reported in Sialkot.

Moreover, 23 new coronavirus cases emerged in Multan, 31 in Rawalpindi, and 14 cases were reported in Sheikhupura over the past 24 hours, the spokesperson added.

So far, 3,402,377 tests have been conducted in Punjab, according to Primary and Secondary Health Care spokesperson.

