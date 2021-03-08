WhatsApp reportedly working on 'cloud backups encryption' for chats

The logo of WhatsApp.

As WhatsApp takes on criticism over privacy concerns, it has emerged that the Facebook-owned app is working on "cloud backups encryption" for its chats.

"As previously announced, WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption," reported WABetaInfo, a website that keeps a close eye on updates related to WhatsApp.

The platform said that the chat database and media will be protected from "unauthorized access when using a password". It added that the password will remain private and will not be sent to WhatsApp.

"It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android," said WABetaInfo.

Read more: WhatsApp testing feature to allow messages to disappear after 24 hours

It clarified that currently the chat database is already encrypted but the media files are not included in it. It added that the "algorithm is reversible and it's not end-to-end encrypted".

"Local Android backups will be compatible with this feature," said the website. It reminded users once again that chat database and media "will be encrypted using a password" that only the user will know.