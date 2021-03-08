Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp reportedly working on 'cloud backups encryption' for chats

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

The logo of WhatsApp.

As WhatsApp takes on criticism over privacy concerns, it has emerged that the Facebook-owned app is working on "cloud backups encryption" for its chats.

"As previously announced, WhatsApp is working on cloud backups encryption," reported WABetaInfo, a website that keeps a close eye on updates related to WhatsApp.

The platform said that the chat database and media will be protected from "unauthorized access when using a password". It added that the password will remain private and will not be sent to WhatsApp.

"It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android," said WABetaInfo.

Read more: WhatsApp testing feature to allow messages to disappear after 24 hours

It clarified that currently the chat database is already encrypted but the media files are not included in it. It added that the "algorithm is reversible and it's not end-to-end encrypted".

"Local Android backups will be compatible with this feature," said the website. It reminded users once again that chat database and media "will be encrypted using a password" that only the user will know.

More From Sci-Tech:

Want to fly to the moon? You could be one of eight to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on SpaceX flight

Want to fly to the moon? You could be one of eight to join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on SpaceX flight
WhatsApp testing feature to allow messages to disappear after 24 hours

WhatsApp testing feature to allow messages to disappear after 24 hours
WhatsApp users' desktop calls will not be interrupted even if phone loses internet connection

WhatsApp users' desktop calls will not be interrupted even if phone loses internet connection
Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users

Twitter explores 'undo send' feature for paying users
WhatsApp releases fun, new sticker pack

WhatsApp releases fun, new sticker pack
'It's between you': WhatsApp reminds users chats are totally private

'It's between you': WhatsApp reminds users chats are totally private
SpaceX rocket explodes on landing during third attempt at flight

SpaceX rocket explodes on landing during third attempt at flight
How to move chats from Telegram to WhatsApp, other apps

How to move chats from Telegram to WhatsApp, other apps
WhatsApp will have 'self-destructing photos'

WhatsApp will have 'self-destructing photos'
'Malware alert': Avoid downloads from unknown email addresses

'Malware alert': Avoid downloads from unknown email addresses
WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version

WhatsApp confirms it has launched video, voice calls for desktop version
WhatsApp web update: Voice, video calls made available for more users

WhatsApp web update: Voice, video calls made available for more users

Latest

view all