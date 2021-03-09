Alan Kim pinches his cheeks in emotional Critics’ Choice award speech

Eight-year-old child star Alan Kim seems equipped with a huge acting repertoire as the Minari actor won the Critics' Choice award for his impressive performance on screen.



The little master is also a king of emotions as he gave such a sweet acceptance speech that will go deep down in your memory.

During the speech, the Korean actor pinched his cheeks to check if he is in the real world and broke into tears while accepting the award for best young actor/actress during Sunday night’s Critics' Choice Awards.

"Thank you. Thank you. First of all, I'd like to thank the critics who voted and my family," he said through tears.



“Oh, my goodness, I’m crying,” he said while wiping tears from his cheeks. “I hope I will be in another movie soon. Is this a dream? Hope it’s not a dream.”

In the runup to the big ceremony, the little Alan smartly turned out in tuxedo had a red-carpet photo shoot at his home.

Alan Kim plays David in Minari - a big-screen debut for the little actor. The movie Minari also bagged a Golden Globe for the best foreign-language film.



The little actor, Alan Kim, has got worldwide fame after the success of his movie 'Minari' and particularly the recognition by the Critics' Choice Award.

