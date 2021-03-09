WhatsApp releases new web version for android users

The logo of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp on Tuesday released a new web version for android users, announced WABetaInfo.

"New WhatsApp for Android 2.21.5.13 web release is available now!" said WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the developments related to the Facebook-owned app.

The website says that the web release includes all bug fixes that were implemented in the previous beta versions submitted to the Play Store.

“It's like a release candidate, a final beta,” said the website.

"We recommend updating to this version if you are not a beta tester. If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.5.13, because it's a build reserved for everyone," said the website

However, WABetaInfo warned that they were not sure if the feature was rolled out for a previous beta version was included in this update.

The web version is available on the official WhatsApp website and will not be available on the Play Store.