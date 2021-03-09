Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ to be turned into a stage musical

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

'The Queen's Gambit' has become a hit ever since it was dropped on Netflix last year

The super hit Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit after making waves on the streaming platform is heading towards the theater.

The theatrical rights to the show, based on Walter Tevis’ novel with the same name, have been acquired by Level Forward to turn the story into a stage musical.

The miniseries which was released on Netflix last year encircles the life of chess prodigy Beth Harmon, an orphan who finds out she has the preternatural ability to move pieces around a chess board which eventually helps her win championships that lead her to the top.

The series has become a hit ever since it was dropped on the streaming platform and has also snagged away top prizes at the Golden Globes this year. 

