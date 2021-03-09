15-year-old Pakistan prodigy develops 'advanced' version of WhatsApp

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque (extreme right) meets Nabeel Haider, the 15-year-old prodigy. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Aminul Haque

15-year-old app- developer named Nabeel Haider claims to have created a WhatsApp-like instant messaging app.

Federal Minister for IT Syed Amin-ul-Haque has praised the youngster's dedication.



He has also offered him an internship at the National Incubation Centre, Karachi.



Amid widespread concern regarding WhatsApp's new privacy policy, 15-year-old Pakistani app developer Nabeel Haider has a solution: an alternative instant messaging app that he claims works even better.



Haider hails from Karachi and has a keen interest in app development.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque, who met and praised the teenager for his dedication, offered him a chance to refine the app under expert supervision.

Read more: WhatsApp releases new web version for android users

"I met with 15 y/o Nabeel Haider, who developed ‘FF Family’ - an advanced version of WhatsApp."



"I loved his dedication and have offered an internship via MoIT at the NIC in Karachi, where his app will be floated & groomed," the minister wrote on Twitter.

"Our youth and technology is the future," he added.

The application, called FF Meeting (family & friends meeting), is already available on the Google Play Store.

Many users have termed it similar to Telegram; however, the teenager claims that his app is more advanced than WhatsApp.

"It includes options like 'secret chat' and features for the visually impaired," Daily Times quoted Nabeel Haider as saying in a report.