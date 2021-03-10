Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'

Selena Gomez has left fans in shock as she hinted at retirement from music industry, saying: 'I want to give it one last try.'

The 28-year-old singer's words left fans speculating about her music career as she has already made her mind to do more films in future instead.

The music sensation is seemingly planing to quit the music world as she believes that people 'don't take [her] seriously'. Her focus has recently been turned to film and television work instead.

Her co-star Steve Martin, who created the series, also lauded the musician for her “rich and adult” performance.

The songstress wants to give her career “one last try” before deciding to step away from the music industry for good, as she thinks people don’t care about the material she drops.

In conversation with Vogue, the singer said: "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough.

Selena, who is set to star in the upcoming comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building’, would be seen doing more film and television roles in future.

Selena went on to say: "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

