Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Johnny Depp will be seen probing the murder of an iconic rap artist in his next thriller “City of Lies”. Saban Films has dropped a trailer for the long-delayed movie.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star plays Russell Poole, who is associated with LAPD as a detective. He keeps trying for nearly 20 years to solve the mysterious murder of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G.

Poole’s mission to track down the elusive truth is joined by Jackson, a journalist played by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. They kept on disentangling the mysteries around the murder.

The cast includes Shamier Anderson, Neil Brown Jr., Cory Hardrict, Rockmond Dunbar, Michael Paré and Laurence Mason.

The movie is directed by Brad Furman and scripted by Christian Contreras.

The movie could not go into shooting for years as Johnny Depp has got himself embroiled in some legal trouble. The movie’s theatrical release is scheduled for March 19 before it is available for VOD/digital platforms on April 9.

Watch the trailer of City of Lies here:


More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'

Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'
Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci

Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci
Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers

Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers
Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah

Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah
Tom Cruise’s son impresses with a sneak peek of his workout at gym

Tom Cruise’s son impresses with a sneak peek of his workout at gym
Olivia Jade claps back at troll's comment for asking about college

Olivia Jade claps back at troll's comment for asking about college
Dwayne Johnson's adorable video with daughter leaves fans gushing

Dwayne Johnson's adorable video with daughter leaves fans gushing
Alexander Wang says he 'knows better' after sexual assault allegations

Alexander Wang says he 'knows better' after sexual assault allegations
What Meghan Markle texted Oprah Winfrey while tell-all interview aired

What Meghan Markle texted Oprah Winfrey while tell-all interview aired
Meghan Markle tearfully recalls photo depicting mental health struggles

Meghan Markle tearfully recalls photo depicting mental health struggles
Former Donald Trump advisor hits back at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over tell-all

Former Donald Trump advisor hits back at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over tell-all
Thomas Markle fires back at Meghan Markle with new interview with Piers Morgan

Thomas Markle fires back at Meghan Markle with new interview with Piers Morgan

Latest

view all