Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released

Johnny Depp will be seen probing the murder of an iconic rap artist in his next thriller “City of Lies”. Saban Films has dropped a trailer for the long-delayed movie.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star plays Russell Poole, who is associated with LAPD as a detective. He keeps trying for nearly 20 years to solve the mysterious murder of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G.

Poole’s mission to track down the elusive truth is joined by Jackson, a journalist played by Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. They kept on disentangling the mysteries around the murder.

The cast includes Shamier Anderson, Neil Brown Jr., Cory Hardrict, Rockmond Dunbar, Michael Paré and Laurence Mason.

The movie is directed by Brad Furman and scripted by Christian Contreras.

The movie could not go into shooting for years as Johnny Depp has got himself embroiled in some legal trouble. The movie’s theatrical release is scheduled for March 19 before it is available for VOD/digital platforms on April 9.

Watch the trailer of City of Lies here:



