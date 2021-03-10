India 'investigating' PIA plane balloon found in occupied Kashmir

The aircraft shaped balloon with PIA markings on it has been seized by Indian police. Photo via ANI

Indian police have said they are "investigating" an aircraft shaped

Screenshot from Indian news agency ANI's twitter account of its tweet regarding the 'news'. Photo: Twitter

children's balloon they found in occupied Kashmir with PIA's markings.



According to Indian news agency ANI, the balloon, green and white in colour and with PIA logos on it, was found in the Sotra Chak village in Hiranagar sector of Indian-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday evening.



Read more: India’s Pakistan obsession, after pigeon BSF catches deranged-spy

The news agency reported that residents of the area had raised the alarm and alerted the police to the balloon's presence after spotting it floating in the area.

ANI reported that Indian police immediately reached the spot and seized the balloon. It added that police were investigating the matter.

Read more: Indian police arrest man for hoisting Pakistan flag on rooftop