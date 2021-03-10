Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra said Meghan Markle is ‘not just Harry’s girlfriend’

Priyanka Chopra stood up for Meghan Markle calling people out for referring to her as Harry's girlfriend

Priyanka Chopra has been questioned over her silence on longtime friend Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The global icon has not broken her silence about the bombshell tell-all that revealed the Sussexes' side of the story.

However, there was once a time when Pee Cee stood up for her friend, calling people out for referring to her as Prince Harry's girlfriend.

This was back when Meghan and Harry were dating each other. When Pee Cee made an appearance on The Wendy Williams' show, she had reminded the host that there is more to Meghan than just the fact that she is seeing a royal prince.

She had said, “Also, Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits,’ her achievements!”



In 2019, when Meghan and Harry were hounded by the British media, Priyanka slammed the ‘racist’ treatment of the Duchess.

She was quoted in a Sunday Times interview as saying, “Of course, it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”



On another instance, Pee Cee revealed, “The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before (she started dating Harry) and she’s the same chick. ”