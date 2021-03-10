Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra said Meghan Markle is ‘not just Harry’s girlfriend’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra stood up for Meghan Markle calling people out for referring to her as Harry's girlfriend

Priyanka Chopra has been questioned over her silence on longtime friend Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

The global icon has not broken her silence about the bombshell tell-all that revealed the Sussexes' side of the story. 

However, there was once a time when Pee Cee stood up for her friend, calling people out for referring to her as Prince Harry's girlfriend.

This was back when Meghan and Harry were dating each other. When Pee Cee made an appearance on The Wendy Williams' show, she had reminded the host that there is more to Meghan than just the fact that she is seeing a royal prince. 

She had said, “Also, Meghan Markle, actress, ‘Suits,’ her achievements!”

In 2019, when Meghan and Harry were hounded by the British media, Priyanka slammed the ‘racist’ treatment of the Duchess. 

She was quoted in a Sunday Times interview as saying, “Of course, it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason.”

On another instance, Pee Cee revealed, “The beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before (she started dating Harry) and she’s the same chick. ”

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle ‘ghosted’ him in a resurfaced video

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle ‘ghosted’ him in a resurfaced video

Adam Levine sings praises of close friend Megan Thee Stallion

Adam Levine sings praises of close friend Megan Thee Stallion
BTS’s Suga ‘savagely’ rejects drunk ARMY: ‘Don’t make such excuses’

BTS’s Suga ‘savagely’ rejects drunk ARMY: ‘Don’t make such excuses’
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar gives a nod to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar gives a nod to Pakistani singer Atif Aslam
Meghan and Harry's royal fiasco to be a part of 'The Crown?' creator reveals

Meghan and Harry's royal fiasco to be a part of 'The Crown?' creator reveals
Jameela Jamil reveals Piers Morgan made her contemplate suicide

Jameela Jamil reveals Piers Morgan made her contemplate suicide

Hugh Jackman thanks Meghan and Harry for ‘courageously’ sharing their story

Hugh Jackman thanks Meghan and Harry for ‘courageously’ sharing their story

Kendall Jenner gets candid about wanting kids of her own

Kendall Jenner gets candid about wanting kids of her own
Prince Andrew’s accuser lambastes royals over hypocrisy after Harry, Meghan interview

Prince Andrew’s accuser lambastes royals over hypocrisy after Harry, Meghan interview
Unearthed clip shows John Oliver warning Meghan Markle about royal family in 2018

Unearthed clip shows John Oliver warning Meghan Markle about royal family in 2018
Riz Ahmed reacts to his Bafta nods for 'Sound of Metal' and 'Mogul Mowgli'

Riz Ahmed reacts to his Bafta nods for 'Sound of Metal' and 'Mogul Mowgli'

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff spark marriage rumours after recent outing

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff spark marriage rumours after recent outing

Latest

view all