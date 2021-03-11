Peshawar Hight Court orders immediate ban of TikTok mobile app

Peshawar High Court observes that videos uploaded on TikTok are "not acceptable for the Pakistani society”.

PHC says TikTok will remain shut till company complies with PTA's request and cooperate with them on immoral content.

This is the second time that TikTok has been banned in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered Pakistani authorities to immediately ban video-sharing social networking service TikTok.

The orders were issued by PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan, who was hearing a petition filed by a citizen seeking a ban on Tiktok.

During the hearing, the PHC CJ observed that videos uploaded on TikTok are "not acceptable for the Pakistani society”.

He added that the people that were mostly affected by TikTok were the youth.

The judge also expressed his displeasure over the “reports” he was receiving of TikTok.

“Tik​​tok videos are spreading obscenity, it [the app] should be shut down immediately,” ordered Chief Justice Qaisar Rashid Khan

He also asked the DG Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), who was present in the court, if shutting down TikTok would harm the people running the app, to which the DG responded in the affirmative.

The DG also told the court that the government had written to TikTok officials, but they had yet to receive a “positive” response from them.

As soon as the judge heard this, he observed that TikTok should be shut down till the company responds to the government on the “immoral” content being posted on the website.

“TikTok will be shut down till officials comply with your request and cooperate with you to stop immoral content on the app,” ordered the PHC CJ.

This is the second time that the the widely used App has been banned in Pakistan.

In October of last year, the PTA had blocked the Chinese-owned video-sharing app after the company "failed to fully comply" with its instructions for “development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content”.

At the time, the PTA had said that the step was taken after the authority said it received a number of complaints from different segments of society against "immoral and indecent" content on the video-sharing application.

However, the same month, the PTA overturned its decision after it was told by TikTok that the company would “block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality”.