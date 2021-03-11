Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
James Gunn puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ casting rumours to rest

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn turned to Twitter to clear the air

Marvel fans had temporarily gotten excited about a certain big name joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy.

However, those rumours about Zac Efron or 'his type' Adam Warlock jumping onboard the project have been put to rest after director James Gunn turned to Twitter to clear the air.

"There is no casting underway for Vol. 3. And in what world would I only cast a ‘Caucasian' if the character has gold skin?" said Gunn as he retweeted an article regarding the upcoming film.

"And if I wanted a Zac Efron type wouldn't I go to Zac Efron? Where do you get this nonsense?" he added.

Comedian Seth Rogan couldn’t help but pull Gunn’s leg as he replied to his tweet and said: "[Expletive] I was gonna submit myself for the Zac Efron type.”

Josh Gad also quipped: "This was not the way I wanted to find out I'm out of the running for Adam Warlock."

