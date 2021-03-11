Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Watch: Throwback pictures from Shahid Afridi's wedding ceremony

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi sitting on the stage with Wasim Akram and Abdul Razzaq. Photo: Mirza Iqbal Baig Twitter

Fans of former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi were pleasantly surprised when veteran sports journalist Mirza Iqbal Baig shared pictures of the cricketer's wedding ceremony from the year 2000.

Baig shared two pictures on Twitter from a couple of days ago, showing the former Pakistan cricket captain sitting on a wedding stage with bowling great Wasim Akram and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

In the second picture, Shahid Afridi can be seen smiling as he stands beside another icon of Pakistani cricket, Javed Miandad.

Afridi has always spoken high of Wasim Akram and rated him one of the best captains around the world. In an interview from last year, the swashbuckling all-rounder credited Akram for giving him a chance during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Kenya in 1996 that ultimately led Afridi to breaking the record for the fastest century. 

The former Pakistan cricket captain, however, has exchanged harsh words with Javed Miandad in the press on several instances, most notably when he decided to publish his book, Game Changer

Read more: Miandad lashes out at Afridi, says had a laugh at his book

